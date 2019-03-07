हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Centre approves three new corridors under Delhi Metro's Phase 4 project

The projects chosen under the fourth phase include the Aero City-Tughlakabad, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, Mukundpur-Maujpur sections. 

Centre approves three new corridors under Delhi Metro&#039;s Phase 4 project

The Centre approved Delhi Metro's Phase -4 projects on Thursday. The projects chosen under the fourth phase include the Aero City-Tughlakabad, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, Mukundpur-Maujpur sections.

Informing about the same, PIB spokesperson Sitanshu Kar said that there'll be 17 underground and 29 elevated stations along the 61.679 km the corridors. There are 15 stations between Aerocity to Tughlakabad, 25 stations between R K Ashram to Janakpuri West and six stations between Maujpur and Mukundpur.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

In December, the AAP government had approved the Metro Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with some conditions, such as 50-50 per cent operational loss sharing, they said on Wednesday.

However, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had objected to the conditions imposed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation.

Delhi Metro is busiest metro service in India and the world's 9th longest metro system. The network consists of eight colour-coded regular lines.

