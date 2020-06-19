Centre fixes price of coronavirus COVID-19 treatment in Delhi's private hospital

A high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has recommended fixing the cost of coronavirus COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals of Delhi, the Home Ministry said on Friday. The rates have been suggested for isolation beds and ICUs with or without ventilator support.

The committee, under the chairmanship of V K Paul, Member NITI Aayog, suggested that isolation bed in a private hospital in Delhi should be in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, ICU bed without ventilator at Rs 13000 to Rs 15000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per day, the Home Ministry said on Friday. The prices include the costs of PPE.

The current charges for isolation bed is between Rs 24000-Rs 25000, ICU bed without ventilator is between Rs 34000-Rs 43000 and ICU bed with a ventilator is between Rs 44000-Rs 54000.

The committee was constituted on June 14 to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment