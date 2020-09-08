Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches e-filing consumer complaint system to help Delhiites during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (September 8, 2020) inaugurated the Delhi government's e-filing consumer complaint system, which aims to help Delhiites during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi's Consumer Affairs Minister Imran Hussain and top government officials of the Consumer Affairs Department were present during the inauguration of the E-filing consumer complaint system.

While launching the system, the CM said, “I am confident that the e-filing consumer complaint system will be of much help to the people in Delhi who can now file their complaints online from their homes. I also hope that other states will take inspiration from Delhi and replicate the same for addressing the grievances of people in their respective states.’’

Inaugurating Delhi Govt's E-filing consumer complaint system, it will help Delhiites especially during this tough time of pandemic | LIVE https://t.co/fPswuYDjfb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2020

It may be noted that in July, Delhi became the second state to launch an e-RTI portal that will enable citizens to file online Right to Information (RTI).

Maharashtra is the first state to launch the online RTI platform.

Speaking at the launch, Kejriwal, who has been an RTI activist himself before he plunged into politics, said in order to make government functioning more transparent, there is a need to put all relevant information online and the Aam Aadmi Party government is working in that direction.

“There is a need to take the RTI to the next level. If all governments put all relevant information, which affects people’s life and helps in bettering transparency, there won’t be any need to file RTI to seek information,” said Kejriwal while addressing Delhi government officials after launching e-RTI portal of Delhi government.

The portal launched will enable citizens to file RTI and seek information related to 172 departments of the Delhi government including the office of the chief minister and his ministers.

Earlier in June, the Arvind Kejriwal government had launched the Corona App to provide detailed information on coronavirus situations in the state and to check the availability of beds and ventilators.

Kejriwal-led Delhi government had in 2015 launched a 24X7 helpline to register waterlogging complaints.