Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges recovered coronavirus COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged recovered coronavirus COVID-19 patients to come forward and donate plasma, adding that plasma banks are in operation. In a press briefing, CM Kejriwal also said that hospitals should counsel and encourage their recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma.

He assured the people that donating plasma will not cause any pain or weakness but it will be selfless service to society. "Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don't refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma," he said.

"The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma. It will not cause any pain or weakness. Those donating plasma are doing selfless service to society," he added.

He said of the 25,000 active patients, 15,000 are being treated at home. "Out of 25,000 active patients, 15,000 are being treated at home. The death rate has also come down. We've also started the country's first corona plasma bank. Our trials have shown that plasma therapy can help moderate patients improve significantly," added Kejriwal.

He said that COVID-19 cases have crossed 1 lakh mark in Delhi but there is no need to panic as around 72,000 people have also recovered.