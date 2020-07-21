Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 84.83%; total cases surge over 1.25 lakh

The recovery rate of coronavirus COVID-19 in the national capital reached 84.83 per cent on Tuesday. The total cases in Delhi reached 125,096 on Tuesday with 1,349 new cases, 27 deaths and 1200 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far, 106,118 people have recovered and 3,690 died from the deadly virus.

Currently, there are a total of 15,288 active cases in Delhi and 8,126 patients are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 5,651 RTPCR tests and 15,201 antigen tests were done taking the total tests conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours to 20,852. So far, a total of 8,51,311 tests have been conducted in Delhi. There are total 689 containment zones in Delhi. The current death rate stands at 2.95 per cent.

Nearly a quarter of people surveyed for sero-prevalence in Delhi have been infected by the coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday, while a top official said the study also showed the remaining three-fourth population were still vulnerable and called for continuing strict containment measures, according to news agency PTI.

The survey showed nearly 23 per cent people had developed antibodies for the infection, said National Centre for Disease Control Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh. However, the remaining 77 per cent are still vulnerable and the containment measures need to continue with the same rigour, Singh told a press briefing.

The survey was done to estimate the proportion of people exposed to coronavirus infection in the total population of Delhi and the number of people selected from each district for the survey is proportionate to the population of that area, Singh said.

Delhi has a population of nearly 2 crore. Eight out of Delhi's 11 districts have more than 20 per cent of sero-prevalence, Singh said. A senior Delhi government official said the survey captured the state of recovery from COVID-19 infection in mid-June, which was a month ago. "We will consult with public health experts and epidemiologists to determine if the future course of Delhi's strategy against COVID-19 should change in light of these survey results or not," the official said.

The serosurvey was conducted from June 27 to July 10, during which a total of 21,387 samples were tested by the NCDC in collaboration with the Delhi government.