Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was discharged from hospital on Friday after he tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19. Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, two days after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH).

The 55-year-old minister was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket, on June 19 after his condition worsened. Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated COVID-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.

On June 15, Jain was admitted to the RGSSH with high-grade fever, breathing difficulty and a sudden drop in oxygen levels. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 16 and his report came back negative. This was followed by his COVID-19 test for the second time and he was found positive.

Union Minister Amit Shah had tweeted, "Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection."

Notably, Jain had attended several meetings before he was hospitalised and addressed press conferences to provide update COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

He had also attended the meeting called by Union Minister Amit Shah on June 14 along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain and Kejriwal had travelled in the latter's car together after the meeting.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had wished a speedy recovery to his cabinet colleague and said that Jain worked for the welfare of the people without thinking about his well-being.