New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday extended its water bill waiver scheme by three months till September 30, 2020.

In a circular, DJB Director (Revenue) Paras Ram said, "The Chairperson of Delhi Jal Board vide his order dated June 30 has approved the extension of the scheme up to September 30, 2020."

All revenue officers should give wide publicity to the scheme and ensure necessary action for raising bills as per the scheme and wherever possible, the circular added.