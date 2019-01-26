Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed on Republic Day; check details here

NEW DELHI: Servies of the Delhi Metro will remain partially curtailed on January 26 in view of the security arrangements on Republic Day. The metro services have been modified on HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli Metro line and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh metro line.

The changes are as follows:

For Line 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli), the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM up to 12:00 Noon.

For Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations, entry and exit will remain closed from 08:45 AM to 12:00 Noon.

The Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6. Line 6 (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh)

The metro stations on Line-6, which includes ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry/exit gates at these stations will remain closed from start of revenue services till 12:00 Noon.

These gates are as follows :

- ITO (Gate No. 3, 4 & 6), Delhi Gate (Gate No. 1, 4 & 5),

- Lal Quila (Gate No. 4) and Jama Masjid (Gate No. 3 & 4)

All parking lots at the metro stations will remain closed from 06.00 AM on January 25 to 2.00 PM on Saturday.