हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed on Republic Day; check details here

The metro services have been modified on HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli Metro line and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh metro line.

Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed on Republic Day; check details here

NEW DELHI: Servies of the Delhi Metro will remain partially curtailed on January 26 in view of the security arrangements on Republic Day. The metro services have been modified on HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli Metro line and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh metro line.

The changes are as follows:

For Line 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli), the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM up to 12:00 Noon.

For Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations, entry and exit will remain closed from 08:45 AM to 12:00 Noon.

The Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6. Line 6 (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh)

The metro stations on Line-6, which includes ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry/exit gates at these stations will remain closed from start of revenue services till 12:00 Noon. 

These gates are as follows :

- ITO (Gate No. 3, 4 & 6), Delhi Gate (Gate No. 1, 4 & 5),
- Lal Quila (Gate No. 4) and Jama Masjid (Gate No. 3 & 4)

All parking lots at the metro stations will remain closed from 06.00 AM on January 25 to 2.00 PM on Saturday.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDelhi Metro on Republic DayRepublic DayRepublic day 2019
Next
Story

Delhi Police enforces traffic diversions on Republic Day. Here are the alternative routes to take

Must Watch

Watch full 70th Republic Day Parade