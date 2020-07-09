हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Delhi Police ASI dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Thursday morning at a hospital, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Delhi Police ASI dies after testing positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Thursday morning at a hospital, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Jeevan Singh, posted at Delhi Police's Special branch, was attached with the Motor Transport section of the department, they said.

According to the police, Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on June 21 and was admitted at IBS Lajpat Nagar on June 23.

On June 27, he was shifted to Gangaram Hospital where he underwent plasma therapy but could not recover.

He was on ventilator support and died on Thursday around 4.30 am, said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch).

Singh joined Delhi Police on July 10, 1991.

He lived with his family in Noida and is survived by his 49-year-old wife, 19-year-old son and a 23-year-old daughter who is working with a private firm in Noida, police said.

Around 2,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the virus, out of which, 1,300 policemen have resumed their duties after recovery.

At least 12 policemen have died due to COVID-19 so far, according to police.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Major fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Mundka area
  • 7,67,296Confirmed
  • 21,129Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M22S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day