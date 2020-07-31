हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Independence Day

Delhi Police bans drones, flying aerial objects till August 15

The Delhi Police has banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms starting from Friday till August 15 as part of security measures.

Delhi Police bans drones, flying aerial objects till August 15
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms starting from Friday till August 15 as part of security measures.

The order signed by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava states that it is prohibited to fly sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft.

The order added if the ban is violated, it will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The ban comes after it was been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms.

Tags:
Independence DayDelhi PoliceFlying objectsDrones
Next
Story

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to former Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Zee Special Videos : Sushant Singh's girl friend Rhea Chakraborty viral video