Delhi Police bans drones, flying aerial objects till August 15

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms starting from Friday till August 15 as part of security measures.

The order signed by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava states that it is prohibited to fly sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft.

The order added if the ban is violated, it will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The ban comes after it was been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms.