Delhi Police chargesheets Shahrukh Pathan, Kaleem Ahmad Ishtiyak Mallik for rioting

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday filed its first chargesheet in connection with the communal violence that erupted in north-east Delhi in February this year. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police named Shahrukh Pathan, the man who had fired at head constable Deepak Dahiya and others during the violence in the area.

The 350-page chargesheet, which was filed in the Karkardooma Court, also names Kaleem Ahmad and one Ishtiyak Mallik as accused among others.

Delhi Police has slapped charges under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (a member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) and 216 (harboring offender) under the Indian Penal Code against the accused named in its chargesheet.

Some sections were added later after investigation, the police said.

In case FIR No. 51/2020, dated 26.02.2020, u/s 186/353/307 IPC r/w 25/27 A.Act, PS Jaffrabad, riots accused Shahrukh Pathan had fired on HC Deepak Dahiya and others on 24.02.2020, the chargesheet stated.

Shahrukh was arrested by Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch on 3.03.2020 and is in jail. He was the first person to be arrested in the north-east Delhi riot cases.

During the investigation, one Kaleem Ahmad, resident of Kairana, UP who had given shelter to the accused Shahrukh, was also arrested in connection with the case, the chargesheet stated.

"The weapon of offence, a 7.65 mm pistol, and 2 live rounds were recovered from Shahrukh in this case," the police said.

It may be recalled that a video of Shahrukh Khan pointing a gun at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya had gone viral during the riots that broke out after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took an ugly turn in Delhi`s northeast area in February.