Delhi Police issues travel advisory for Republic Day full dress rehearsal

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of full-dress rehearsal on January 23 for the Republic Day Parade.

The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Monday from Vijay Chowk and proceed to National Stadium, they said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY-REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS FULL DRESS REHEARSAL ON 23RD JANUARY 2022 pic.twitter.com/v9FzQER7rn — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 21, 2022

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and enter National Stadium from gate number 1 via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, round about Princess Palace, turn left towards Tilak Marg and turn right on C-Hexagon.

In order to facilitate the smooth passage of the parade, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade is over on Sunday.

"No cross-traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over. ?C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium," Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Vivek Kishor said.

The commuters are advised to avoid the route of the parade from 9 am to 12.30 pm, it said.

Though there will be no restriction for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet, it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay, according to the advisory.

The movement of the city bus services will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), roundabout Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariate (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court, the advisory said.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, it said.

Buses coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All inter-state buses coming from the Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated.

Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till noon on Saturday, it said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft, are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from 20.01.2022 up to 15.02.2022 (both days inclusive), the advisory said.

Motorists are requested to observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience, it added.

Live TV