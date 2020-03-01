Delhi Police rescues abducted foreign national

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two persons for abducting a foreigner. The victim, a Bulgarian national, has been safely rescued.

Weapons have also been seized from the possession of the accused.

"There was an exchange of fire between the police and the miscreants during the rescue operations," DCP Anto Alphonso of Dwarka told IANS on Sunday.

"Cash has also been recovered from the accused. Arms and a car have also been seized by the police from the possession of the miscreants. Further investigation is going on," the police officer said.

Police said a ransom call of Rs 2 crore was made by the accused.