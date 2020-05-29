Delhi records 1,106 new coronavirus cases, COVID-19 tally reaches 17,387, total 18 deaths

New Delhi: As many as 1,106 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 17,387.

Besides, total fatalities deaths due to the deadly virus in the national capital has reached 82, with 13 of them reported in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain, while addressing the media along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said, "1,106 new cases and 13 deaths have taken place in the city in the last 24 hours."

Sisodia said out of 82 fatalities, 13 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours and the rest in the last 32 days, though "the information has been updated now".

"These deaths were reported from various hospitals, 52 from Safdarjung alone," Sisodia said during the press briefing.

The AAP leader also said the recovery rate is about 50 per cent in the city.

"At least 80 per cent people are recovering with home isolation. The infection will only spread of intaking the virus and not just from the one living next door," Sisodia said.

The 1,106-case count is the highest number of cases reported in a day in Delhi so far.