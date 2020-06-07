Delhi to open borders, all restaurants, malls, religious places from June 8

New Delhi: Delhi borders, which was sealed last week in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, will be opened for inter-state movement starting June 8, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. "We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow," he said in his today's address to citizens via video conferencing.

"Delhi government will be opening restaurants, malls and places of worship in accordance with Centre's guidelines," he stated during his address, adding that hotels and banquet halls will continue to remain closed until further notice.

The Chief Minister reiterated his apprehensions that city hospitals may get swamped if people from other states started flocking to the national capital for free medical treatment. He observed that medical facilities offered by the state government will be restricted to city dwellers till the coronavirus cases come under the control.

"Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only whereas central government hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals, except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed, are also reserved for Delhi residents, the Chief Minister stated.

CM Kejriwal appealed elderly citizens to have minimum interaction with their family members and others, as a precautionary measure, saying they are most vulnerable to COVID-19. "Try and remain in a single room of your house," he stated.

Meanwhile, in another big development, Delhi government decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10, 2020.