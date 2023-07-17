Delhi Woman Arrested For Murdering Relative Who ‘Raped’ Her Multiple Times After Husband’s Death

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Delhi Police on Monday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area. According to the police, the woman alleged that the deceased had raped her on several occasions and in order to take revenge, she killed him.

“A woman and a man namely Irfan have been arrested for the murder of a 20-year-old man Abujar. During the interrogation, they revealed that they killed Abujar as he had raped the accused woman multiple times and she wanted to get rid of him. 2nd accused Irfan is the husband of the woman's close friend. A knife used for the crime has been recovered,” the Delhi Police said.

Sharing more details, Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-East, said, “A woman allegedly executed the murder of a relative, who repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The Delhi Police have arrested two accused in this case and further investigation is underway."



How Was The Murder Executed?

She took the victim to a spot near Bela Farm to watch the overflowing Yamuna river and with the help of a male friend overpowered him and stabbed him to death there, they said.

On Sunday around 8:34 AM, a shirtless body with injury marks on the neck and abdomen was found in Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area, police said.

After analysing footage of CCTV cameras, two suspects were identified as a 20-year-old woman, a resident of Badayun in Uttar Pradesh, and Irfan (36), a resident of Shastri Park. Subsequently, they were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Interrogation revealed that the woman's husband, who was a relative of the deceased, had died in January, he said.

The woman told the police that the deceased had raped her many times and the sexual assault increased after her husband's death. She wanted revenge and freedom from the deceased, the DCP said.

The woman is a close friend of the wife of Irfan who agreed to help her to eliminate her alleged tormentor, the police officer said.

She took the victim to a spot near Bela Farm to watch the overflowing Yamuna. There, she and Irfan overpowered him and stabbed him to death. They then dumped the body behind a wall in in the farm, Tirkey said.

The knife used in the commission of crime was recovered from near the spot, police said.