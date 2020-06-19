Delhi's peak power demand clocks season's highest at 6,214 MW on Friday

With the national capital reeling under severe heat, Delhi's peak power demand soared to 6,214 MW on Friday, the highest this summer. The peak demand crossed the 6193 MW record of June 18. The power consumption increased by 50 per cent since the easing of lockdown restrictions on May 18.

At 44.2 degree, Palam in Delhi crossed 40-degree first time in June. Patchy rains, thundershowers and dust storm may commence from June 20. Rains will intensify by June 23-24 and monsoon will reach around June 24-25 in Delhi.

The peak power demand in 2019 clocked 7,409 MW in July. According to news agency PTI, in 2020 it is expected to cross the 7,500 MW-mark. Since June 1, the peak power demand has increased by over 62 per cent, said PTI.

Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also accurate demand forecast and robust a distribution network, PTI quoted a BSES discom spokesperson saying.

The BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability during the summer months. Arrangements have been firmed up to source adequate electricity to meet the demand of over 44 lakh consumers, the spokesperson said.

These arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements of up to 800 MW with other states. In case of unforeseen contingencies because of low generation and outages in power plants, the discoms will purchase short-term power from the exchange, he added.