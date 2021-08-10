Delta variant confirmed in more than 80% of fresh COVID-19 cases: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday said the Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80% of the samples sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of COVID-19 in Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that more than 80% of fresh coronavirus cases are also of Delta variant.

"The fresh samples that we are sending now have more than 80 per cent of the Delta variants case. Earlier we were sending samples to ICMR, they had also told the same. Now we are testing it in our labs, only Delta variants are coming out in them too," added Jain.

The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80% of the samples sent for genome sequencing during second wave of #COVID19 in Delhi. More than 80% of fresh cases are also of Delta variant: Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/RYPoHSHmri — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Replying to a question related to deaths due to oxygen shortage in Delhi, jain said that the Centre has not yet asked them for data regarding the casualties during the COVID-19 second wave.

Delhi Health Minister said, "We haven`t received any letter from the central government asking for the data on oxygen-related deaths."

On Monday, Delhi reported only 39 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positive rate of only 0.8 per cent, which means that out of 1,000 tests conducted only one or fewer cases is coming positive.

However, the Delhi government has started its preparation for the third wave, said Jain. The AAP leader added, "We are preparing 37,000 beds, 12,000 ICU beds for the next wave."

It may be noted that the Delhi government has launched a colour-coded graded response system for COVID-19 management.

Its first phase will be implemented with 0.5 per cent positivity.

"When the positivity reaches 1 per cent, then we will consider the second phase and 5 per cent as the red level and then implement the third phase," Jain said.

Live TV