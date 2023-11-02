New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed apprehensions that he would most likely be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor scam case. Speaking at a massive election rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, Kejriwal boldly challenged the BJP to arrest him if there is substantial evidence against him. He asserted that while central agencies may have the power to detain him physically, they cannot suppress his ideology.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), revealed that he has been receiving threats of imminent arrest by the ED or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but he remains unafraid of the prospect of going to jail.

"...Just like the people of Delhi and Punjab did charisma, the people of Madhya Pradesh will do charisma in the coming days... I don't know whether I will be in jail or somewhere else on the day of counting, but everyone should say that Arvind Kejriwal came to Singrauli and we gave him a historic victory," the Delhi CM said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "...Just like the people of Delhi and Punjab did charisma, the people of Madhya Pradesh will do charisma in the coming days... I don't know whether I will be in jail or somewhere else on the day of… pic.twitter.com/k5Hbg3DZCn — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Kejriwal Skips ED Summons

It is worth noting that earlier in the day, Kejriwal chose to skip a summons from the Enforcement Directorate, citing issues with the clarity and intent of the notice. He demanded that the ED withdraw what he described as a "vague and politically motivated" summons.

In a letter addressed to Jogendar, Assistant Director of the ED, Kejriwal claimed that the summons did not specify the capacity in which he was being summoned, whether as a ''witness or a suspect.'' He contended that the ED summons had been leaked to select BJP leaders to tarnish his image.

The letter further stated that the summons seemed to be in the nature of a "fishing and roving inquiry," and Kejriwal highlighted his role as the National Convenor and a key campaigner for the Aam Aadmi Party, necessitating his travel for campaigning and political guidance. As the Chief Minister of Delhi, he also emphasized his official commitments, particularly in light of the upcoming Diwali festivities in November 2023.

Previous Summons To Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal had previously been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April of the same year in connection with the case. Notably, he was not named as an accused in the initial FIR filed by the CBI in August of the previous year.

In February 2023, Kejriwal's Deputy, Manish Sisodia, was arrested by the CBI on allegations of irregularities related to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy. The policy had been revoked amid opposition claims of foul play.

The Supreme Court's recent decision on October 30 denied bail to Manish Sisodia in cases linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case and set a timeline for trial completion in six to eight months. The court also took note of the potential money trail of 338 crores in the case.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing legal challenges, Arvind Kejriwal expressed his intention to travel to Madhya Pradesh and conduct a roadshow in the state, emphasizing his commitment to the political landscape.