Fire breaks out in godown in Delhi's Jaunapur area, rescue operations on

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a godown in Jaunapur area of the national capital on Saturday. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

This comes days after two minors lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. According to reports, the six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl were burnt to death after the fire broke out in a furniture shop Abu Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi.

A major fire broke out in inside an operation theatre in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center in New Delhi on March 24. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Another fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in the national capital on March 6. Sub-Inspector Mahavir Prasad Godana, a part of CISF unit, lost his life in the incident. Several documents and files were destroyed in the blaze.