Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib bans single use plastic

The Gurdwara Management Committee is also taking several other eco-friendly initiatives aiming at achieving the status of the cleanest place in Delhi.

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib bans single use plastic
File Photo

New Delhi: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib has decided to go green by banning the use of all types of plastic in the holy shrine complex to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Dev.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said on Tuesday that the biggest heritage Sikh Shrine situated in the heart of the national capital has banned disposable plates, glasses, spoons, thermocol cup and plates, etc., and switched to steel bowls for serving clean drinking water and steel plates for serving Langar (community food) to the visiting devotees.

According to a statement, it is also taking several other eco-friendly initiatives aiming at achieving the status of the cleanest place in Delhi.

Around 5,000 poly bags/thermocol cup-plates used to distribute "prasad" and fruits to devotees daily have been replaced with eco friendly jute bags and leaf bowls since October 2 this year.

The DSGMC has set up a recycling plant capable of handling two tonnes of flower and Langar waste, and dry leaves on a daily basis to make organic manure and vermicompost from the waste materials.

The fully automatic plant has been commissioned on an experimental basis at present to experiment with the zero-waste model and will be commissioned on full scale during current month which will serve an excellent and eco-friendly process for floral waste management, minimize environmental footprint besides providing additional employment opportunity and resources for the holy shrine.

Gurdwara Bangla SahibSingle use plasticManjinder Singh SirsaGuru Nanak Dev
