Delhi police protest

Massive jam at Delhi's ITO as police personnel continue to sit on protest against Tis Hazari assault

Hundreds of police personnel, seen in uniform and wearing a black band to condemn the attacks on their rank by a group of lawyers, gathered at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to hold a 'silent' protest.

Massive jam at Delhi&#039;s ITO as police personnel continue to sit on protest against Tis Hazari assault
Play

New Delhi: Severe traffic congestion has been reported on roads around the Delhi Police Head Quarters (PHQ) at ITO on Tuesday as a group of Delhi Police personnel continues to stage a protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers. The roads from the ITO towards the Preet Vihar in Delhi was blocked today in view of hundreds of police personnel taking to the street against the recent attacks on them by lawyers.

Hundreds of police personnel, seen in uniform and wearing a black band to condemn the attacks on their rank by a group of lawyers, gathered at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to hold a 'silent' protest. Several of them hoisted banners that read slogans like, 'Save Police', 'We are Humans too' among other messages. The protesting cops are demanding that action be taken against the lawyers accused of raising hands of policemen on the duty. 

A parking row between police personnel and lawyers on November 2, had escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

A day later, on November 3, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

On the Delhi High Court's order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed and Special Commissioner R.S. Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

