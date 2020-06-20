No consensus reached on rates of beds at Delhi's private hospitals, L-G's order of ending home isolation: Manish Sisodia after SDMA meeting

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday informed that in the SDMA meeting, no consensus was reached on either of the issues--the rates of beds at private hospitals and Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order of ending home isolation for people infected with coronavirus COVID-19. He added that another meeting will be held at 5 pm later in the day to discuss the matters.

L-G Baijal on June 19 had made five-day institutional-quarantine mandatory for every COVID-19 patient under home-quarantine in the national capital.

After the meeting, Sisodia said that in the meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal protested on the matter of ending home isolation saying that if it ends in Delhi there will be chaos. "Currently, there are more than 10,000 people under home isolation and there are only 6,000 beds at quarantine centres, where will we accommodate all the people?" said Sisodia.

On the other issue on rates of beds at private hospitals the Deputy CM said that the central government has made the proposal to reduce rates for just 24 per cent beds in private hospitals but the Delhi Government wants at least 60 per cent beds at reduced prices. "This is what we have been demanding," said the Deputy CM.

Ahead of the meeting, Sisodia tweeted, "Aaj 12 baje Delhi State Disaster Management Authority ki meeting hai. Ismein ham L-G saahab ke home isolation khatam karne ke aadesh ka virodh karenge aur ise badalne ko kahenge. Home isolation khatam karne ka yeh aadesh ICMR ki guidelines ke khilaaf hai aur unke is aadesh se Delhi mein afaraa tafaree mach jaegee. (Today in the meeting with Delhi State Disaster Management Authority at 12 pm we will oppose L-G's order to end home isolation and ask to change it. This order to end home isolation is against the guidelines of ICMR and this order will create panic in Delhi.)"

AAP MLA Atishi also tweeted, "Since morning I have been getting panic calls from people I know - who are currently in Home Isolation- to ask whether they will now be shifted into railway isolation coaches in this heat?!"

In his order, Delhi L-G said that after the five-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation. “Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization,” L-G Anil Baijal said in his order.