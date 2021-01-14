हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mathura

One dead, 12 injured after bus rams into pick-up vehicle on Yamuna Expressway

One man died and 12 others were injured after a bus rammed into another vehicle due to low visibility at the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday morning. According to reports, the accident took place due to extremely low visibility in the area because of dense fog.

One dead, 12 injured after bus rams into pick-up vehicle on Yamuna Expressway

NEW DELHI: One man died and 12 others were injured after a bus rammed into another vehicle due to low visibility at the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday morning. According to reports, the accident took place due to extremely low visibility in the area because of dense fog.

The incident occurred under the Baldeo Police station limits. The bus was going from Noida to Agra when the incident took place.

 

 

Police and local residents are currently involved in the rescue operation at the spot. Those injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. More details are awaited.

Extreme harsh weather conditions and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and parts of National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning as northern India continued to reel under severe cold.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.2℃ in the national capital in the wee hours of Thursday, while at some other places, it was recorded at 4.4 ℃ around 5:30 AM.

