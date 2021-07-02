Rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR bringing respite from high temperatures

New Delhi: Moderate intensity rains with thundershowers hit several parts on Friday evening bringing respite to the national capital from the ongoing severe heatwave. Delhi has been reeling under scorching heat due to high temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius.

On Wednesday, Senior IMD official Kuldeep Srivastava said the heatwave in the national capital is likely to continue though it is likely to experience light rainfall on July 2 and 3.

#WATCH Rain in parts of Delhi brings relief from soaring temperature Visuals from Chanakyapuri pic.twitter.com/xN3D5tQXTJ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi had predicted thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain over many places of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) among adjoining areas on Thursday.

"Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida), Gannaur, Sonipat, Assandh, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Jajau, Agra (U.P.), Viratnagar, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it had said.

On Tuesday, the mercury in Delhi rose to 43 degrees Celsius, which was the highest this year, the weather agency classified it as the first day of a heatwave this season.