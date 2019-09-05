close

Delhi

Several injured as lift collpases at construction company in Delhi's Narela

All the injured have been rushed to the hospital and are being given medical treatment. 

Represenational Image

New Delhi: A dozen of people were injured after a lift malfunctioned and collapsed at a building in Delhi's Narela area on Thursday. According to people, at least 15-20 persons have injured in the accident after the lift came crashing down from the 13th floor of the building of Ahluwalia construction company. 

All the injured have been rushed to the hospital and are being given medical treatment. The police and rescue team are currently at the spot, carrying out necessary steps. 

(This is a developing story and more details will be followed.)

