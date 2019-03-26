Two children die after fire breaks out in furniture shop in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

NEW DELHI: Two minors died after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday.

According to emerging reports, the six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl were burnt to death after the fire broke out in a furniture shop Abu Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi.

"It is a four-storey building. The family used to reside on the ground floor while the furniture store was functioning from the basement," a senior police official told PTI.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 PM.

The incident comes two days after a massive blaze broke out on Sunday inside an operation theatre in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center in New Delhi. Though there was no loss of life or injuries, the incident led to the suspension of activities at the operation.

This comes days after the Karol Bagh hotel fire that claimed the lives of 17 people.