हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi fire

Two children die after fire breaks out in furniture shop in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

At least two person died after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. 

Two children die after fire breaks out in furniture shop in Delhi&#039;s Shaheen Bagh
Representational image

NEW DELHI: Two minors died after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. 

According to emerging reports, the six-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl were burnt to death after the fire broke out in a furniture shop Abu Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi.

"It is a four-storey building. The family used to reside on the ground floor while the furniture store was functioning from the basement," a senior police official told PTI.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 PM. 

The incident comes two days after a massive blaze broke out on Sunday inside an operation theatre in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Center in New Delhi. Though there was no loss of life or injuries, the incident led to the suspension of activities at the operation.

This comes days after the Karol Bagh hotel fire that claimed the lives of 17 people. 

 

Tags:
Delhi fireShaheen BaghDelhi minors deaths
Next
Story

Chowkidar pure hai: Rajnath Singh makes spirited case for PM Narendra Modi at Vijay Sankalp rally

Must Watch

PT12M47S

Farooq Abdullah's controversial statement on Balakot airstrike