Unlock 2.0: Delhi metro to remain shut for commuters until further notice

Amid the rapid rise of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday announced that in the light of the guidelines issued by the central government, its services will continue to remain closed for commuters until further notice.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter the DMRC said, "Public Service Announcement: In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice."

The government on June 29 issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' beginning July 1. Issuing the guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said Metro Rail service will continue to remain shut.

"The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from states and Union Territories, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments," according to the guidelines signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.