What is Delhi govt's Deshbhakti Curriculum and how will it inculcate 'patriotism' in students?

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the `Deshbhakti Curriculum` in all the Delhi government schools with an aim to instil patriotism among school students.

During its launch, Delhi Chief Minister said the Deshbhakti Curriculum will prove to be a milestone in India`s progress journey, which will inculcate patriotism in children from a tender age, thereby making them true patriots who will stay true to their country by staying true to their jobs.

"With this curriculum, we will not just produce doctors, engineers, lawyers and other professionals, but we will produce a patriot doctor, a patriot engineer and a patriot lawyer, who will put their country first. They will no longer be driven by the money factor. Instead, they will do what is best for their nation and countrymen," Kejriwal said while launching the Deshbhakti Curriculum at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the presence of hundreds of Delhi government school teachers and students.

What is Deshbhakti Curriculum?

-Deshbhakti Curriculum, introduced by the AAP government in all Delhi government schools aims to instill patriotism among school students.

-Starting the class with five minutes of "deshbahkti dhyan", maintaining "deshbhakti diary", Flag Day activity and exploring why "India is glorious but still not developed" will be the main features of the Delhi government's ambitious patriotism curriculum.

-The curriculum for classes nursery to 12, which was launched at a mega event at Chattrasal stadium, will not have any textbooks.

-As part of the curriculum, 40-minute classes will be conducted every day for classes six to eight and twice a week for classes nine to 12.

-Each class will begin with a five-minute activity called 'deshbhakti dhyan. During the mediation, students will chant the lines 'I bow before my country and I respect Bharat Mata' through their minds."

-The children will then be asked to take a vow to honour their country and preserve its respect.

-In the end, the students will be asked to think of five people who they consider patriots and thank them in their minds.

-The students will be asked to maintain a new notebook or diary as "deshbhakti diary" which will be a reflective journal to document learnings, thoughts and feelings along the journey of the Deshbhakti Curriculum and will have notes related to the homework.

-The topics include taking responsibility towards the country and its progress, constructive criticism, respect for and harmonious coexistence with others, critically thinking about issues confronting the country, comprehensive conception of patriotism, linking patriotism to the lived realities and everyday actions of students and working for the country's development with pride and honesty.

-Some of the chapters under the Deshbhakti Curriculum are: 'My India is glorious but why not developed', 'Deshbhakti: My country my pride', 'Who is a Deshbhakt' and 'India of my dreams'.

-Facilitator's handbooks have been designed for three cohorts -- nursery to class five; classes six to eight and classes nine to 12 -- and these will be used to inculcate patriotism among the students through simple activities.

-The facilitator's handbooks for two cohorts -- classes six to eight and nine to 12 -- and 100 stories of freedom fighters and patriots were also unveiled at the launch event by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

-As part of the homework activities, students will ask the key question of the chapter to three people older than them- one from their family and two outside of their family. The activity is intended to help children to seek views and opinions of people around them -- adults and acquaintances.

-This will encourage them to listen to different views and thoughts of the people around them about the country, enhance the expanse of discussion and broaden student perspective.

When was Deshbhakti Curriculum announced?

The chief minister had announced the plan for Deshbhakti Curriculum on the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2019. The curriculum has been prepared by Delhi government school teachers, with inputs from NGO partners and experts.

