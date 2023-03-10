'You Reap What You Sow': Delhi BJP On Manish Sisodia's Arrest By ED In Liquor Scam

New Delhi: Delhi BJP has hit out at AAP convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the fresh arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Excise Policy case, saying, "you reap what you sow." "Manish Sisodia has been a part of a big chain of financial beneficiaries in the Delhi liquor scam. Legal media reports had always suggested that the day inquiry of Telangana Chief Minister`s daughter K. Kavita gets started, Manish Sisodia, too, will land up in ED custody," Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

"Liquor scam of the Kejriwal government is a big scam and henceforth in every election the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will accept that it will have to explain a lot to the people on Manish Sisodia`s role," he added.

Sisodia has been arrested by another central agency a day before his bail hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case comes up before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The ED arrested the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister after questioning him for two days over alleged money laundering while framing the new liquor policy, which was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena directed the CBI to investigate the case.

After filling the arrest memo of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) left the Tihar jail on Thursday night.

Sisodia To Remain In Jail

The Tihar Jail authorities, meanwhile, said that Sisodia will remain in jail. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been arrested a day before the hearing on his bail plea in the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, a team of ED went to Tihar jail to question him in connection with the excise policy scam case. The ED on Thursday questioned Sisodia in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP and its leaders received through hawala channels from the South Group.

He was also asked about Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He will be produced before the Rouse Avenue district court. The ED will seek his custodial remand.

Sisodia was earlier arrested by the CBI and later remanded to judicial custody by Rouse Avenue district court. His bail plea is also pending before the court which will hear it on March 10.

Sisodia's Open Letter

After his arrest by the ED, Sisodia wrote an open letter from inside Tihar Jail, saying "jail politics has the upper hand in today`s politics but tomorrow`s politics will hover around education".

"Today, the politics of jail seems to be successful, but the future of India`s politics lies in education. Education is also in politics. India will become the Vishwaguru not because of how much strength the jails have, but because of the power of education in the country. In today`s politics of India, the politics of jail has a heavy upper hand, but the coming days will be the education of politics," Sisodia wrote in the letter "addressed to the countrymen".



"While working as the Education Minister of Delhi, many times the question kept arising in my mind why the leaders who reached power at national and state level did not make arrangements for excellent schools and colleges for every child in the country'' he stated.

He further said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s guilt is much more terrible as he introduced a new form of politics that challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s approach".