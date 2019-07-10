close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Piyush Goyal

800 arrested in crackdown against spurious water sold in Indian train

Indian Railway has been relentlessly working to upgrade facilities for its passengers and make their journey safe and comfortable.

800 arrested in crackdown against spurious water sold in Indian train
Image used for representational purpose only.

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that a major crackdown against spurious drinking water being sold on Indian trains was recently launched and that more than 800 people were arrested in connection with this.

The crackdown took place in more than 300 places across the country in a bid to check on the menace of unpurified and spurious drinking water making way into Indian trains. "More than 800 persons, including manager of 4 pantry cars, were arrested and 48,860 bottles were recovered. Action was taken on the complaint of passengers," Goyal told news agency ANI.

While Indian Railway has been taking massive strides in ensuring safety and convenience of passengers, the issue of hygienic food and safe drinking water persists for travellers. Many opt to buy drinking water from vendors on trains or at stations, giving those with malicious intent a chance to make a quick buck by selling spurious bottles. At times, stickers of well-known water brands have also been pasted on bottles which, apart from being a copyright infringement, is a risk to the health of passengers who may buy unknowingly.

Passengers on board premier trains like Rajdhani and Duronto are provided with free Rail Neer bottles but passengers on many other trains have to rely on either buying bottles or using  drinking water taps at stations.

Tags:
Piyush GoyalIndian RailwayRailway
Next
Story

Indian consumer durable industry to hit $36 bn by 2023

Must Watch

PT32M54S

Watch Debate: Differences over against 'Gandhi dynasty' in Congress?