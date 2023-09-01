trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656544
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI

93% Of Rs 2000 Denomination Notes Return From Circulation Since May 19: RBI

According to data gathered from banks, ₹3.32 lakh crore worth of ₹2000 banknotes were returned from circulation up to August 31, 2023. Consequently, the amount of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation by August's end was a mere ₹0.24 lakh crore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

93% Of Rs 2000 Denomination Notes Return From Circulation Since May 19: RBI File Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notified on Friday that the 93% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation have been returned since May 19 order. Moreover, RBI again urged people to utilize the remaining period until September 30, 2023 to deposit and/or exchange the Rs 2000 denomination notes.

RBI had announced on May 19 to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination notes from circulation, although they remain legal tender. It urged customers holding Rs 2000 banknotes to deposit or submit at bank branches across India.

“Data collected from major banks indicates that out of the total banknotes in ₹2000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87% is in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13% has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes,” RBI said in the Friday circular.

According to data gathered from banks, ₹3.32 lakh crore worth of ₹2000 banknotes were returned from circulation up to August 31, 2023. Consequently, the amount of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation by August's end was a mere ₹0.24 lakh crore.

Customer can exchange Rs 2000 banknotes into bank notes of other denominations upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023. The facility is available till September 30, 2023. However, the central bank hasn’t notified what will happen to these notes if someone fails to submit them in time.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train