A day after Modi's historic win, here are the petrol and diesel prices

New Delhi: New Delhi: The fuel prices on Friday were hiked marginally, a day after the BJP-led NDA won the General election 2019 with absolute majority for the second time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide victory for a second term in office. The BJP got an absolute majority bagging 298 of the 458 seats (as per Election Commission's counting till 9.40 am today) and was on course to touch the 303-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The BJP has already surpassed its 2014 performance when it won 282 seats.

Petrol price was hiked to Rs 71.39 per litre from Rs 71.25 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77 per litre from Rs 76.86 in Mumbai, Rs 73.46 per litre from Rs 73.32 in Kolkata and Rs 74.10 per litre from Rs 73.95 in Chennai.

Diesel prices were hiked to Rs 66.45 per litre from Rs 66.29 in Delhi, Rs 68.21 per litre from Rs 68.05 in Kolkata, Rs 69.63 per litre from Rs 69.46 in Mumbai and Rs 70.24 per litre from Rs 70.07 in Chennai.

The retail selling price of petrol and diesel is dependent on the international prices of benchmark fuel and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate. This is because a large proportion of the country's requirement is met through imports.