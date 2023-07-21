trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638378
NewsBusinessEconomy
UPI

Big Boost For India's UPI; Now Sri Lanka To Use Payment Interface After France

Indian travellers visiting Sri Lanka would no longer need to carry foreign currency after the revolutionary change announced today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Big Boost For India's UPI; Now Sri Lanka To Use Payment Interface After France File Photo

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka struck a ground-breaking agreement today, July 21, 2023, during Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's state visit to India. The deal permits Indian tourists to utilise India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for transactions in rupees.

With the successful launch of UPI in Sri Lanka, this cooperation represents a key turning point because it introduces the well-known mobile-based payment system to the neighbouring country for the first time. Indian travellers visiting Sri Lanka would no longer need to carry foreign currency after the revolutionary change announced today.

Addressing the delegation-level talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in Delhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The agreement signed to launch UPI in Sri Lanka, will increase Fintech connectivity".

cre Trending Stories

Strategic collaborations have helped UPI continuously broaden its presence internationally since its founding. Sri Lanka is the newest nation to join the list of nations that use the UPI system for international transactions. UPI was already well-established in nations like France, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, and the UAE before this arrangement.

This makes transactions simpler and more practical for Indian customers since they may now utilise UPI, RuPay, and other digital payment channels in these nations.

Indian tourists can now easily conduct transactions in rupees in France thanks to the deployment of UPI. Instead of carrying and exchanging foreign currency, they can make payments using local QR codes or UPI IDs.

With this enhanced convenience, travellers are no longer constrained by predetermined limits on their ability to use foreign currency.

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest