Bihar reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by up to Rs 3.90, announces CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, on Thursday (November 4), announced a reduction in VAT rate on petrol and diesel by more than Rs 3 per litre to provide relief to consumers paying high fuel prices for the past few weeks.

Bihar government took the step a day after the Central government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement via a tweet.

"Following the Centre's move to reduce petrol and diesel prices, the state government has decided to provide additional relief to people by reducing the VAT rates. The prices of petrol will be lowered further by Rs 3.20 per litre while for diesel it will be Rs 3.90 per litre," Kumar said in his tweet.

केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा डीजल एवं पेट्रोल की कीमतो में राहत देने के निर्णय के बाद राज्य सरकार द्वारा राज्य स्तर पर वैट की दरों में कमी कर लोगों के लिए डीजल में 3.90 रूपये एवं पेट्रोल में 3.20 रूपये प्रति-लीटर की अतिरिक्त राहत देने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 4, 2021

Bihar government’s latest move has come after the Centre had, on Wednesday, reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively.

Following the move, several states, mostly the ones ruled by the BJP-led NDA, have announced a further cut in VAT charges on petrol and diesel, making fuel a bit affordable for many.

For instance, the BJP-ruled Gujarat government announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre, following the Centre’s price cut in fuel prices to provide respite to the common man.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government has also lowered the VAT on the two petrol products, making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state.

