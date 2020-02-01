Budget 2020: Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Presenting Budget 2020, Finance Minister Sitharaman said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly.

Sitharaman said, "To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly."

The Finance Minister also announced that 550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations, adding that 1,150 trains will be run in PPP mode and four stations to be redeveloped with help of private sector.

She added that more Tejas-type trains to connect iconic tourist destinations.

Sitharaman said that a governance framework for ports will be set up, adding "It will also look at one major port and its listing on the stock exchanges."

The government will provide 20 per cent equity for Bengaluru Suburban Transportation Project which will be an Rs 18,600 crore project, the FM said, adding that an allocation of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for transport infrastructure will be provided in FY2020-21.

The FM also announced the setting up of 100 new airports by 2024 and the aim to double the fleet of commercial flights to 1,200.

Earlier the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Union Budget 2020-21 ahead of its presentation in Parliament. The Cabinet meeting was held after Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry.