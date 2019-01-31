Budget Session begins today; Citizenship, Triple Talaq bills to be discussed

NEW DELHI: The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on Thursday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of members of both the Houses of Parliament,

The session is set to end on February 13 and will be last of Narendra Modi-led government which came to power at the Centre in 2014. It is expected that the Budget session will witness some noisy moments as the government will try its best to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and the triple talaq bill. It is to be noted that Opposition has always shown reluctance in getting these bills passed and it is highly unlikely that they will change their strategy this time.

Sources claim that the Opposition is planning to make things tougher for the government in the Budget session by raising difference issues, including the Rafale fighter jet deal and agrarian crisis. It is learnt that the government is going to counter Opposition's attack over the Rafale deal by tabling a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the deal in both the Houses.

The Interim Budget 2019 will also be presented during this session on Friday by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Traditionally, an Interim Budget or Vote on Account is presented in the election year and the new government presents the full Budget after coming to power.

Making its stand clear on the controversial Citizenship Bill, the Congress on Wednesday said that it will ask its lawmakers to vote against the Bill in Rajya Sabha. The party will issue a three-line whip for the same.

On the eve of Budget session, an all-party was called by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan seeking co-operation from different political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the house.

Talking to reporters, after the meeting, Mahajan said that she has received assurance of co-operation from all parties over smooth functioning of the Lower House.

A similar meeting will be held by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday morning.