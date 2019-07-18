Cabinet approves construction of 3rd Railway line between Allahabad - Mughalsarai

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to construct a third railway line between Allahabad – Mughalsarai.

The Railway line will be 150 km long and will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2649.44 crore, an official release said.

The project will be completed by 2023-24 and will be executed by Construction Organization of North Central.

“The project will help cope up with the future traffic and remove capacity constraints. At present number of passenger and goods trains in this section are far more than its capacity, resulting in heavy detention to trains. This project will enhance capacity, reduce detention and cater for future growth of traffic,” the release said.

It further added that construction of approved third Line between Allahabad and Mughalsarai will also ease traffic congestion at Chheoki, Naini and improve the punctuality of goods and passenger trains on vital route connecting National capital.

This project will also generate direct employment during construction for about 36 lakh mandays.