CBIC compulsorily retires 22 senior officers on corruption and other charges

New Delhi: Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has compulsorily retired yet another 22 senior officers due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps.

All the officers are of the rank of Superintendent/AO.

CBSC said that it is in line with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort and also in his interview to a major economic daily that, “some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers, either by targeting honest assesses or by taking excessive action for minor or procedural violations. We have recently taken the bold step of compulsorily retiring a significant number of tax officials, and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.”

In June this year, the CBIC had compulsorily retired 27 high ranking IRS officers including 12 officers from CBDT.

Here are the details of all the 22 senior officers who have been compulsorily retired

CGST Nagpur Zone

1. KK Uikey (29.01.1962) Supdt Bhopal : KK Uikey while posted as Sector Officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco Company Ltd.(ETCL) Indore during August to December, 2010 has played a role of facilitating the excess unrecorded clandestine production and clearances of cigarettes. DGCEI, New Delhi detected clandestine production and clearances and investigated the case and issued two Show Cause Notice (SCN) demanding a total duty of Rs. 1,03,74,648 and another demanding a total duty of Rs. 28,39,43,195 from M/s ETCL.

Uikey failed to perform the duties, functions and responsibilities prescribed for Sector Officer of Unit under Physical control of CBEC, New Delhi. Thus he failed to maintain absolute integrity, devotion to duty and acted in a manner unbecoming of a Govt. servant.

2. SR Parate (10.12.1964) Supdt Bhopal : Shri S.R. Parate while posted as Sector Officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco Company Ltd.(ETCL) Indore during December, 2010 to January, 2011 had played a role of facilitating the excess unrecorded clandestine production and clearances of cigarettes. DGCEI, New Delhi detected clandestine production and clearances and investigated the case and issued two Show Cause Notice (SCN) by ADG, DGCEI, New Delhi demanding a total duty of Rs. 1,03,74,648 and another demanding a total duty of Rs. 28,39,43,195 from M/s ETCL.

Parate failed to perform the duties, functions and responsibilities prescribed for Sector Officer of Unit under Physical control of CBEC, New Delhi. Thus he failed to maintain absolute integrity, devotion to duty and acted in a manner unbecoming of a Govt. servant.

CGST Bhopal Zone

3. Kailash Verma (10.06.1960) Supdt Bhopal: Sh. Kailash Verma posted at Sector officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore is alleged for connivance for facilitation of clandestine manufacturing and Clearance of Cigarettes manufactured by M/s s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore. DGCEI, New Delhi detected clandestine production and Clearance and investigated the case which resulted into issuance of SCN for recovery of Central Excise duty to tune of Rs. 1,03,74,648 and Rs. 28,39,43,195 in two SCNs. He is one of the Co-Noticee in SCN issued to M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore.

4. KC Mandal (20.01.1962) Supdt Bhopal: Sh. K.C. Mandal posted at Sector officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore is alleged for connivance for facilitation of clandestine manufacturing and Clearance of Cigarettes manufactured by M/s s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore. DGCEI, New Delhi detected clandestine production and Clearance and investigated the case which resulted into issuance of SCN for recovery of Central Excise duty to tune of Rs. 1,03,74,648 and Rs. 28,39,43,195 in two SCNs. He is one of the Co-Noticee in SCN issued to M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore.

5. MS Damor (26.04.1962) Supdt Bhopal: Sh. M.S Damor posted at Sector officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore is alleged for connivance for facilitation of clandestine manufacturing and Clearance of Cigarettes manufactured by M/s s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore. DGCEI, New Delhi detected clandestine production and Clearance and investigated the case which resulted into issuance of SCN for recovery of Central Excise duty to tune of Rs. 1,03,74,648 and Rs. 28,39,43,195 in two SCNs. He is one of the Co-Noticee in SCN issued to M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore.

6. R.S. Gogiya ( -12.1964) Supdt Bhopal: Sh. R.S. Gogiya posted at Sector officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore is alleged for connivance for facilitation of clandestine manufacturing and Clearance of Cigarettes manufactured by M/s s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore. DGCEI, New Delhi detected clandestine production and Clearance and investigated the case which resulted into issuance of SCN for recovery of Central Excise duty to tune of Rs. 1,03,74,648 and Rs. 28,39,43,195 in two SCNs. He is one of the Co-Noticee in SCN issued to M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore.

7. Kishore Patel (23.12.1966) Supdt Bhopal: Sh. Kishore Patel posted at Sector officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore is alleged for connivance for facilitation of clandestine manufacturing and Clearance of Cigarettes manufactured by M/s s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore. DGCEI, New Delhi detected clandestine production and Clearance and investigated the case which resulted into issuance of SCN for recovery of Central Excise duty to tune of Rs. 1,03,74,648 and Rs. 28,39,43,195 in two SCNs. He is one of the Co-Noticee in SCN issued to M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore.

8. JC Solanki (14.11.1965) Supdt Bhopal: While posted as Inspector as Sector Officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore during the period from 30.5.2008 to 24.05.2010 CO failed to ensure proper accounting of raw material and Cigarettes manufactured by M/s ETCL in the prescribed records on 14.05.2010. The acts and attitude suggest his involvement with M/s ETCL because as per de-sealing report of the day of seizure, the Inspector and Supdt. Incharge had been in the factory for the de-sealing of cigarettes making machine when two cigarettes making machine with filter attachment were de-sealed but they did not take any action for the available access stock of Cigarettes which was later detected by DGCEI. He has involved himself in conniving with M/s ETCL for facilitation of their clandestine manufacture and clearance.

9. SK Mandal (04.12.1968) Supdt Bhopal: Sh. S.K. Mandal posted at Sector officer in M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore is alleged for connivance for facilitation of clandestine manufacturing and Clearance of Cigarettes manufactured by M/s s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore. DGCEI, New Delhi detected clandestine production and clearance and investigated the case which resulted into issuance of SCN for recovery of Central Excise duty to tune of Rs. 1,03,74,648 and Rs. 28,39,43,195 in two SCNs. He is one of the Co-Noticee in SCN issued to M/s Ellora Tobacco company, Indore.

10. Govind Ram Malviya (15.04.1963) Supdt Bhopal: DRI, Mumbai investigated a case of fraudulent import and smuggling in which goods had been imported by fraudsters at ICD, Kheda, a non EDI, ICDE, at a very less declared value to evade the huge amount of Customs duty. It was further revealed that seized container contained some goods which were not declared in their bills at various high value items like Glass chatons , goods attracting specific rate of duty (per piece) like ladies undergarment, restricted goods like Regritenant R- 22 Gas, prohibited goods like sex toys, etc. In the matter, two SCNs were issued in respect of Proxy import of goods in the name of dummy IECs by the resorting to misdeclaration of description and value leading to evasion of Customs duty to the tune of Rs 64,44,69,300 in the past and seized 19 consignments of aggregate value of Rs 51,47,06,600. Sh Govind Ram Malviya had attended the work of assessment, examination and clearance of 10 consignments, out of the 179 consignments imported, resulting into loss of Customs duty amounting to Rs 1,01,45,065 Sh. Malviya was made a co-noticee in the above SCNs.

11. AU Chhapargare (01.11.1964) Supdt Bhopal: Sh. A.U. Chhapargare while functioning as supdt , C. Ex. Range Malkapur Dn. Amravati of Wardha Commissionerate, demanded gratification of Rs. 25 lakhs which was subsequently reduced to Rs. 5 lakhs to be paid in installment for settling the alleged C. Ex. Dues of M/s Chastity Beverages, Buldhana form the partner of the M.s Chastity Beverages. He Demanded bribe of Rs 1.5 lakhs at 1st installment and agreed to accept Rs. 1 lakhs as part of 1st installment. Amount of Rs. 1 lakh demanded and accepted by Sh. Chhapargare as illegal gratification was recovered by CBI, Nagpur in presence of panchas from the box containing water bottles at manufacturing plant of M/s Chastity Beverages, Buldhana.

CGST Chennai Zone

12. S Asokaraj (07.03.1969) Supdt: For conducting unauthorized searches and seizure of document from the complainant’s office – Sh N. Murganandam, cable T.V operator, Nagamalai Pudukottal, Madurai. Sh. Asokaraj was trapped by CBI for demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs. 75,000 from the Cable TV operator Sh N. Murganandam, Nagamalai Pudukottal, Madurai on 08.04.2016. During search of his office table three covers containing total cash of Rs. 2,00,000 were also found by CBI.

CGST Bengaluru Zone

13. Deepak M Ganeyan (30.12.1965) Supdt: The officer is alleged to have conspired in smuggling of mobile phones and computer parts valued at Rs. 44.83 lakhs into India and removal of same from the Bengaluru Intl Airport on 13.06.2003 which was seized by DRI. The officer was arrested by DRI on 14.06.2003 and released on bail on 16.06.2003. He was detained under COFEPOSA also. CO was also suspended from 19.06.2003 to 12.01.2004.

CGST Delhi Zone

14. Pramod Kumar, (01.01.1962) Supdt: Sh. Pramod Kumar, Superintendent working at the office of GST, Old Delhi Division, GST Delhi North Commissionerate went to I.G.I Airport, New Delhi on 23.04.2018 to assist in Customs Clearance of a pax namely Mr. Mohd Danish Feroz who arrived from Dubai to New Delhi. Mohd. Danish Feroz was intercepted by the Customs Officers after he had crossed the Green Channel and was approaching the exit area resulting in recovery of 10 metal bars of gold and one cut piece of gold totally weighing 1224.4 Gms from his person.

Pramod Kumar was supposed to receive these Gold Bars from the Pax and for that assistance a separate cylindrical gold piece weighing 58 Gms was his consideration.

GST & CE Jaipur Zone

15. Mukesh Jain, (20.06.1966) Supdt: Sh. Mukesh Jain was arrested on 24.07.2010 by local ACB Jaipur for demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 1,00,000 from M/s Santram Dayma, Contractor. He unauthorisedly and without obtaining permission of the competent authority visited the premises of the Contractor. He maligned the image of department.

16. Navneet Goyal, (01.09.1968) Supdt: Sh. Navneet Goyal was arrested on 02.01.2013 by local ACB Kota for demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of Rs.40,000from Sh. Imran Khan, Manager, CCI Coaching Institute, Aakaswani Colony, Kota on 02.01.2013. He visited premises of CCI Coaching Institute, Aakaswani, Kota without authority and without taking permission from competent authority. He had tarnished the image of department.

GST&CE, Kolkata Zone

17. Achintya Kumar Pramanicik (12.01.1966) Supdt: An RC dt. 14.09.15 was registered by ACB/CBI/Kolkata against Sh. Achintya Kumar Pramanicik. On 15.09.15 he was apprehended for demanding and accepting Rs.30,000 from a proprietor of M/s Eagle Khaini, Cooch Bihar. Undue gratification received.

CGST, Meerut Zone

18. VK Singh (10.01.1963) Supdt: The officer while posted as Inspector, Central Excise division, Faizabad Commissionerate Allahabad visited Kanpur on 28.01.2015 without intimating to and seeking permission from the proper officer. He along with Hadis Ali, Supdt. & P.K.Tiwari, Inspector, Allahabad, was involved in snatching and looting gold & Silver valuables by applying physical force from two jewellers, who were manhandled and abducted by the C.O. F.I.R. was lodged with Police. They sought for permission for launching prosecution against them, which was accorded by the department. Criminal case was filed by the Police U/S 394/342/323/120-B of IPC.

Also, Mr VK Singh, while functioning as Superintendent, C.E., Range Pilibhit, Division Bareilly, Commissionerate Meerut – II, made extortion of Rupees One Lakh from Shirish Saxena, Advocate & Excise Consult of M/s D.S. Exports on 10.06.2008 and retained the said money unauthorisedly with malafide intention and reported the matter only in late evening of 13.06.2008 to Division office when a complaint dated 12.06.2008 against him was filed by the Manager of M/s D.S. Exports before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pilibhit. He failed to intimate to or seek permission of the department for filling a counter case in court of CJM, Pilibhit on 24.06.2008 against Saxena, Advocate & others of M/s D.S. export, which was an afterthought. Permission was sought by the police for launching prosecution against him and was accorded by the competent authority. Thereafter, he was charge-sheeted under Section 420/406/506 of IPC on 29.11.2008. He also involved himself in nefarious activities like misbehaviour, torturing the trade and grabbing money from them. During the course of preliminary inquiry by the Department, he did not co-operate and failed to explain his conduct. He also failed to seek approval of the concerned officer before making brief to the Press. He left the Hqrs. without any prior permission from proper officer.

CGST &CX Mumbai

19. D.R. Chaturvedi (05.03.1961) Supdt: The officer knowingly aided and abetted P.K. Ajwani, the then Commissioner, C.Ex, Thane-II in concealment of evidence in his case of Disproportionate Assets. During investigation Chaturvedi was arrested on 23.09.2004 and released on bail on 06.10.2004. He was rearrested by CBI, ACB, Mumbai on 25.11.2004 and held accused in the FIR along with P.K. Ajwani & others in a case of D.A.

Bengaluru Customs Zone

20. D. Ashok (01.06.1967) Supdt: CO on 15.09.2017 had indulged himself in the act of conniving with two passengers who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in facilitating and clearing illegally into India, their baggage containing Gold concealed in it for receipt of an illegal gratification. In the past also CO facilitated Tamtam Chandrashekhar and his carrier passengers in clearing Gold concealed in their baggage, for which CO was paid an illegal gratification by him, once the baggage containing the concealed gold was facilitated and cleared out of the airport. CO while on duty on 15.09.2017 was in possession of an amount of cash of Rs. 1,69,000 in person without the same being entered in the Cash Declaration Register maintained at Airport.

Mumbai Customs Zone II

21. Leela Mohan Singh (23.05.1968) AO: DRI booked the case against Jai Ambey Impex for evasion of Anti-Dumping Duty of Rs. 1.50 Crore. CO while working as Appraising Officer, ICD Mulund , Mumbai Customs Zone-I during the period from September, 2012 to March, 2013 had advised Kailash Chand Jain, de facto importer, to import sewing machine needles without payment of Anti Dumping Duty and also undertook the responsibility of getting the goods cleared from Customs. CO had done so for the monetary consideration of Rs. 1,60,000. CO has aided and abetted in the attempted smuggling of 1,00,00,000 (one crore) pcs of sewing machine needles along with other consumer goods in the name of M/s Jai Ambey Impex for which a penalty of Rs. 5,00,000 (five lakh) was imposed on him by the adjudicating authority i.e. Commissioner of Customs, NCH vide Order dated 17.04.2014. CBI registered a case of disproportionate assets against the CO who also had failed to take permission or give any intimation to the department about the purchase of a Flat jointly hold by him with his mother. He had failed to disclose the possession of immovable property in the IPR. He has failed to inform Department that his wife was engaged in a business of transportation.

CGST Chandigarh Zone

22. VP Singh (22.09.1964) Supdt: Case of illegal gratification booked by CBI on the complaint of Sh. Bhumeet Singh Walia, Green card holder of M/s EMEE Logistics Pvt Ltd. V.P Singh demanded bribe of Rs. 1.5 lakhs from Walia for allowing the examination of goods pertaining to a file of M/s J.R. Agro Tech. CBI laid the trap and apprehended V.P Singh on 17.03.2012 in his office accepting bribe from Walia through Harbans Singh, a private person.