Central Govt Created Employment-Generating Economy: Gadkari

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:56 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the BJP-led government has created an employment-generating economy in the country. Speaking at an event in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, Gadkari referred to a road project being constructed to connect Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and the automobile industry.

"We have created an employment-generating economy in the country. I am constructing a road project (worth) Rs 12,000 crore connecting Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The (Uttarakhand) chief minister told me that the number of tourists visiting these places got doubled. Earlier, the Yatra to these places used to go on for only six months, but now roads are accessible throughout the year," said the Minister of Road Transport & Highways.

He said people in passenger traffic, tourism, restaurants, hoteling, buses, railways and aviation?all got businesses because the footfall has gone up at these places. "Automobile industry in the country is Rs 7.50 lakh crore, 4.50 crore people got jobs. This industry gives the highest GST to the Central and state governments. I will double the industry's size in the next five years to Rs 15 lakh crore. All automobile brands in the world are coming here," Gadkari added.

