Centre hikes Dearness Allowance by 3% for its employees and pensioners

New Delhi: In good news for the Central government employees and pensioners, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional Dearness Allowance (DA) of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 9 per cent.

#Cabinet approves additional DA of 3% over the existing rate of 9% to govt. employees and dearness relief to pensioners from 1.1.2019@PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @arunjaitley — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) February 19, 2019

Earlier in August 2018, the Union Cabinet had approved an additional 2 per cent hike in the DA for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners. The move had benefited approximately 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The government had also increased DA for government employees and pensioners to seven per cent from five per cent in March 2018. The DA hike in March last year was in accordance with a formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for central government employees.