PM-KISAN

Check Modi Govt's 9 Schemes, Reforms, Programmes, Policies For Achieving Higher Incomes For Farmers

PM Modi led government has taken several important steps for the improvement of living standards of farmers and the upliftment of agriculture sector since coming to power in 2014. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office, had said that the farmers’ income should be doubled. The Government has made plans in this direction, doors have also been thrown open to private investment and technology in the agriculture sector. 

The Narendra Modi government in the recent years has has adopted several developmental programmes, schemes, reforms and policies for achieving higher incomes for the farmers. Here is the list of 9 such farmer-oriented programmes:

(i) Supplementary income transfers under PM-KISAN,

(ii) Crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY),

(iii) Better access to irrigation under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY),

(iv)  Creation of infrastructure through Agri Infrastructure Fund (AIF) with a size of Rs. 100,000 crores.

(v) Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) offering production loans to farmers

(vi)  Formation and promotion of 10,000 FPOs,

(vii) National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), which aims to evolve and implement strategies to make Indian agriculture more resilient to the changing climate.

(viii) Adoption of drone technologies in agriculture which has a potential to revolutionize the Indian agriculture.

(ix) Benefits accruing under Bee-Keeping, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, Blue Revolution, Interest Subvention Scheme, agro-forestry, restructured bamboo mission, implementation of new generation watershed guidelines, etc.

