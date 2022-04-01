PhonePe, GPay, Paytm has a new rival; but customers' kitty may have more returns

New Delhi: Credit card bill payments platform Cred has added various other bill payment features, taking on the likes of fintech giants such as Paytm, PhonePe, and GPay, among others.

Cred’s founder Kunal Shah is also the co-founder of Freecharge, an online recharge platform that was sold to Axis Bank. This means that Cred will now also give Freecharge a run for its money in the online recharge segment.



Here's How customers will benefit:

Using Cred, customers will now be able to do mobile, DTH, and FASTtag recharges. The app will now also allow its users to pay their electricity and water bills and pay their municipal tax for that matter.

Cred, which has followed the cashback strategy to gain users, is likely to offer rewards to customers to bring users from rivals such as Paytm, PhonePe, and GPay to its mobile app.

Currently, Cred is allowing customers to use a portion of their Cred points to get a discount on mobile and other recharges. For instance, Airtel recharges worth Rs 179, which offers unlimited calls with 2GB daily data, can be completed with an effective price of Rs 138, using Cred points.

Further, Cred is offering customers a chance to get a cashback of up to Rs 5000 on the mobile recharge. Customers can also avail themselves of the offer of paying other bills and recharges.

Upon completing the recharge, customers will get a cashback card from the rewards section. On scratching the card, customers will get to know the exact reward amount that will be credited directly to their bank accounts. The offer is applicable on all bills and recharges.

