Snapchat users can now share videos directly from YouTube app

Snapchat said that over 2 billion logged-in users visit YouTube every month to tune into videos that help them find new music, learn different skills, catch up on news, and discover more about the world around them.

San Francisco: Popular social network Snapchat has announced that users across iOS and Android can now share YouTube videos directly to the platform.

"...all Snapchatters across iOS and Android can seamlessly share their favourite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera -- no more pesky copying and pasting required!" the company said in a blogpost.

"With this new integration, we are making it easier than ever for these viewers to send their favourite clips and videos right where they are already talking with their friends on Snapchat," it added.

This is the first time that YouTube links can be shared visually to Snapchat Stories and one-on-one Snaps, while still accessing the Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools for self expression.

"Our tappable YouTube stickers bring Snapchatters directly to the video within the YouTube app or in their preferred mobile browser," the company said.

"At Snap, we believe in the power of visual communication, and with this partnership, we are giving our community infinite ways to express themselves, share what they are watching, and layer on their own creative takes," it added.

