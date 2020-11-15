Diesel, Petrol prices remain unchanged after Diwali; check latest rates

New Delhi: The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday (November 15, 2020) as the country celebrated Diwali on Saturday. This is reportedly the 44th day without a change in the rates.
The state-run oil marketing companies held the fuel prices steady despite the recent increase in crude oil prices.
Here is a look at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on November 15.
|CITY
|PETROL
|DIESEL
|Delhi
|Rs 81.06/l
|Rs 70.46/l
|Mumbai
|Rs 87.74/l
|Rs 76.86/l
|Kolkata
|Rs 82.59/l
|Rs 73.99/l
|Chennai
|Rs 84.14/l
|Rs 75.95/l
The rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT as the taxes make up for nearly two-thirds of the retail selling price.
Earlier in September, the diesel prices saw the first reduction since mid-March when Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) froze rates for 82 days to adjust a record hike in excise duty on auto fuels against falling benchmark cost.