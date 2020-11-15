हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol

Diesel, Petrol prices remain unchanged after Diwali; check latest rates

The diesel prices had seen the first reduction since mid-March in September.

Diesel, Petrol prices remain unchanged after Diwali; check latest rates
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday (November 15, 2020) as the country celebrated Diwali on Saturday. This is reportedly the 44th day without a change in the rates.

The state-run oil marketing companies held the fuel prices steady despite the recent increase in crude oil prices.
 
Here is a look at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on November 15.

CITY PETROL DIESEL
Delhi Rs 81.06/l Rs 70.46/l
Mumbai Rs 87.74/l Rs 76.86/l 
Kolkata Rs 82.59/l Rs 73.99/l
Chennai Rs 84.14/l Rs 75.95/l 

The rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of VAT as the taxes make up for nearly two-thirds of the retail selling price. 

Earlier in September, the diesel prices saw the first reduction since mid-March when Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) froze rates for 82 days to adjust a record hike in excise duty on auto fuels against falling benchmark cost.

