Elon Musk Becomes Richest Ever With $70 Billion Surge After Trump’s Win

New Delhi: Elon Musk is making headlines yet again, breaking records and redefining what it means to be wealthy. With a massive 70 billion dollars boost to his net worth, fueled by soaring stock prices and the growing value of his companies. Musk’s fortune has skyrocketed to an astonishing 334.3 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

Tesla Stock Surge Adds Billions To Musk’s Fortune

Elon Musk’s wealth saw a significant boost as Tesla shares jumped 3.8 per cent on Friday, closing at a 3.5-year high of 352.56 dollars per share. This increase added 7 billion dollars to his fortune, bringing his net worth to 321.7 billion dollars by the end of the day. Investors are feeling optimistic about a regulatory environment under Donald Trump’s presidency that could benefit Tesla’s self-driving vehicles.

Since the US election, Tesla’s stock has soared by 40 per cent, adding an incredible 70 billion dollars to Elon Musk’s wealth. His 13 per cent stake in Tesla is now worth 145 billion dollars, with another 9 per cent equity award under review in a Delaware court. However, Forbes has adjusted Musk’s fortune by discounting this pending equity by 50 per cent in its calculations.

Musk's AI Venture Drives His Wealth to New Heights

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has seen its valuation more than double to 50 billion dollars in recent weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal. Musk’s 60 per cent stake in xAI has added 13 billion dollars to his fortune, contributing to a 70 billion dollars boost since Election Day. Forbes now estimates Musk’s net worth at over 315 billion dollars, up from under 200 billion dollars just six months ago. This puts him 80 billion dollars ahead of his closest rival, Larry Ellison, who is worth 235 billion dollars.

As Musk's companies continue to lead the way in groundbreaking technologies such as electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and space exploration, his net worth is likely to keep soaring to new levels.