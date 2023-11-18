Ex-RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan Passes Away At 92 In Chennai

New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor S. Venkitaramanan passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 92 in Chennai. He had been suffering from an undisclosed illness. S. Venkitaramanan served as the 18th Governor of the RBI from 1990 to 1992 and held the position of Finance Secretary in the Ministry of Finance from 1985 to 1989.

In a condolence message, the current RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed, “Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri S. Venkitaramanan, former Governor of the RBI. He was an outstanding personality and public servant, making immense contributions during periods of crisis.”

Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh also conveyed his condolences, stating, “One of India’s most brilliant civil servants, who left his mark, especially in the field of finance, has just passed away in Chennai at the age of 92.”

Jairam highlighted Venkitaramanan's significant contributions to industrial development and energy. “Apart from this, he made major contributions to industrial development and energy as well. He was a key aide of C. Subramaniam, who played a pivotal role in ushering in the Green Revolution in the mid-60s,” he added.

“I have many fond memories of our association that spanned almost three decades, and from which I learned much.”