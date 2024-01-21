New Delhi: The resonance of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, marking the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has transcended national boundaries captivating the hearts of people around the world. As the ceremony unfolds, the global community has eagerly joined in the celebration demonstrating a remarkable display of cross-cultural unity and shared enthusiasm.

The globe is on the verge of witnessing a significant event on January 22, 2024, signaling the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Devotees of Lord Ram globally are preparing to celebrate a momentous occasion following a 500-year struggle as the cherished dream of constructing the Rama temple is on the brink of realization.

Here is a list of the most captivating events around the world:

-Paris: Ram Rath Yatra

In Paris, the celebration of the Ram Mandir inauguration includes a special event known as the "Ram Rath Yatra." Organized by a Hindu group in the country, this yatra is a procession that aims to celebrate the glory of Shri Rama. Scheduled for January 21st, the yatra is set to commence at 12:30 pm from Place de La Chapelle and will conclude at Place de Trocadero around 3 pm.

-USA: Car Rally

In USA, the Hindu American community organized a large-scale car rally in Houston making stops at 11 temples along the way. Nearly 500 enthusiastic riders carrying saffron banners covered the distance while singing bhajans and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' They displayed an image of the Ram temple, along with the Indian and US flags. The procession, consisting of 216 cars formed a 3-mile-long line escorted by eight police officers on bikes.

-New York: Live Telecast At Times Square

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla is eagerly anticipated, and reports indicate that it will be livestreamed not only in Indian embassies worldwide but also at New York's Times Square. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address devotees of Bhagwan Ram both within India and abroad during this significant event.

-Mauritius: To Light 'Diyas'

In Mauritius, High Commissioner Haymandoyal Dillum has outlined exciting plans for the local community's participation in the Ram Mandir's inauguration. Mauritians are preparing to illuminate all the temples across the island with 'diyas,' or earthen lamps. Temple corridors will resonate with verses from the Ramayan during special 'Ramayan Path' sessions.

High Commissioner Dillum shared that each temple will light a single 'diya,' and the 'Ramayan Path' will be recited throughout the day as part of the ceremonial activities. He further mentioned that this symbolic act not only enhances the spiritual ambiance but also underscores the cultural significance of the consecration ceremony for both India and the people of Mauritius.

Pran Pratishtha Celebrations In Various Nations

Media reports and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) indicate that the consecration ceremony will be livestreamed in over 50 countries. In the United States, the livestream will be available at 300 locations, while in the UK, Australia, Canada, and Mauritius, it will be accessible at 25, 30, 30, and 100 locations. Representatives from fifty countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, and Fiji, have received invitations to attend the grand occasion in Ayodhya.