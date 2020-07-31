हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold price rises Rs 687 to Rs 54,538 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 687 to Rs 54,538 per 10 gram on recovery in international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious yellow metal had closed at Rs 53,851 per 10 gram.

Silver was also in demand as it jumped Rs 2,854 to Rs 65,910 per kg, from Rs 63,056 per kg on Thursday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi witnessed strong opening and gained Rs 687 with recovery in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,976 per ounce and silver at USD 24 per ounce.

"Gold prices regained bullish momentum on concerns over slower economic growth on poor US economic data," he added. 

