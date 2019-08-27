close

Goods and Services Tax

Govt extends last date to file GST annual returns till November 30

Earlier, GST taxpayers were supposed to file required returns by August 31.

Govt extends last date to file GST annual returns till November 30

New Delhi: The government has extended the last date for filing annual GST (Goods and Services Tax) returns by three months to November 30.

Earlier, GST taxpayers were supposed to file required returns by August 31.

The finance ministry in a notification said, “It is hereby informed that the last date for furnishing of Annual Return in the FORM GSTR-9 / FORM GSTR-9A and Reconciliation Statement in the FORM GSTR-9C for the Financial Year 2017-18 is extended from 31stAugust, 2019 to 30th November, 2019.”

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under GST. It has to be filed by the taxpayers filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B. On the other hand GSTR-9A has to befiled by the taxpayer registered under composition scheme.

GSTR-9C on the other hand is being filed by the taxpayers whose annual turnover exceeds Rs 2 crore during the financial year.

